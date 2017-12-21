Premiere: Hear a Sublime New Track from Kilchhofer's Debut LP

Marionette will soon release a double-LP from Kilchhofer, titled The Book Room.

Benjamin Kilchhofer is not new to the world of recorded music, yet he doesn’t seem to fit into a particular scene or group. The Basel producer avoids the spotlight and isn’t really visible in today’s culture of ever-changing content and social media. This 20-track release is this first full album from the Kilchhofer project, which focuses on modular synthesis and the occasional use of live percussion. It follows two EPs for the Toronto-based label. Kilchofer has previously released more melodic music as TImoka.

We're told that the album is Kilchhofer's "musical diary"— his "library of emotions." The label describes it as "a fairytale, an imaginary place shaped by exotic cultures, an escape from modern society, a collage of real and imagined experiences." "You can hear influences abstracted from a wide number of musical approaches: the story-telling nature of folklore music, naive and conflicting rhythms of tribal drums, melodies and pads reminiscent of classical minimalism and microtonal experimental music, the freedom approach of early electronic music and krautrock, and buried deep within the tracks some hints of hedonistic dance and club music."

Tracklisting

A1. Anzu

A2. Varen

A3. Leng

A4. Chogal

A5. Trift

B1. Hedha

B2. Plyn

B3 Wiwanni

B4. Nihic

B5. Lubbari

C1. Topot

C2. Karon

C3. Wron

C4. Durhi

C5. Skimo

D1. Uhta

D2. Grima

D3. Thorron

D4. Vran

D5. Tusk

The Book Room LP is scheduled for late February release, with "Leng" streaming in full via the player below.