Premiere: Hear Dokta's Ode to London on 2020 Vision Recordings

Early next month, DOKTA will release "London Nights", the third single taken from his forthcoming album, Metronomic, via 2020 Vision.

The new single, a heady concoction of minimalistic grooves and instrumentation, follows on from previous 12"s "Baby Powder" and "2nd Nature" and arrives backed by remixes from Burnski, Jason Heath, and Ralph Lawson, all who turn in stellar interpretations.

Every Thursday night in the lead up to the album's April release date, DOKTA will be presenting live streams via his Facebook page in which he performs tracks from the album live on his enviable collection of analog gear—so far, three of these have dropped and can be watched via the players below.

"London Nights" will be available on February 26 and can be pre-ordered here, with a full stream available below.