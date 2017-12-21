Premiere: Stream a Galloping Techno Cut From Inland

Early next month, Counterchange will release Co-Ops Vol. 2, an eight-track, double-vinyl edition.

The new VA represents the label's tenth release and features cuts from a network of producers all pushing boundaries in the greater techno landscape, including label curator Inland (a.k.a. Ed Davenport), Boddika, Cassegrain & Tin Man, Distant Echoes, Pharaoh & Yogg, Patrik Skoog, and BNJMN. Across the VA, the artists present a varied selection of modern techno, from Inland's relentlessly galloping "Fluxus" to Cassegrain & Tin Man's mind-bending acid journey "Opal Stare."

You can pre-order the release, which is limited to 200 copies, here, with Inland's track streaming in full below.