Premiere: Stream an Introspective Cut From Nocow

Late this month, St. Petersburg producer Nocow will release a trilogy of EPs on Len Faki's Figure imprint.

The three EPs, titled Vozduh, Voda, and Zemlya, respectively, showcase a hard-to-define sonic aesthetic that touches on gritty techno, IDM, ghetto house, and downtempo electronics. Even with these wide-reaching touchstones, Nocow manages to thread a noticeable sound signature throughout, giving the three EPs a cohesive album-like feel while pushing his sound into the outer reaches of each stylistic cue.

The three EPs are set to drop on February 19 and can be pre-ordered here, with "Hecton's Lights," a poignant Boards Of Canada-esque cut, streaming in full below.