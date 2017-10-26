Present Perfect Festival Locks in 2018 Plans

Present Perfect Festival has locked in plans for its upcoming 2018 edition, this time taking place from July 27 to 29.

The three-day event, in Russia's Saint Petersburg, is now running into its fourth edition, having had three years of positive feedback from guests as well as foreign press reviews. The event now returns with a 2018 lineup featuring Nina Kraviz, Blawan, Lena Willikens, and Ron Morelli, to name a few—and with more to be announced.

First artists announcement:

Nina Kraviz (RU)

Ellen Allien (DE)

Hessle Audio (UK): Ben UFO + Pearson Sound + Pangaea

Blawan (UK)

Lena Willikens (DE)

Ron Morelli (US)

Broken English Club – live (UK)

This year's edition takes place from July 27 to 29 in St Petersberg, Russia, with more information here.