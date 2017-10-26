Príncipe Preps Thrilling Debut From P. Adrix, Shares Track

Príncipe's first release of 2018 will be the début by P. Adrix, a 22 year-old artist originally from Lisbon and now based in Manchester.

Titled Álbum Desconhecido, the release is "a supreme example of the innovative scenius in Angolan-Portuguese music, ratcheting the thrilling dynamics of Lisbon’s ghetto bass sound with deadly edits and pressure highly compatible with the UK’s jump-up jungle, drill, or soca grime vibes."

Alongside the announcement, Príncipe has also shared the first taste of the album in "Zelda Shyt," a thrilling bass-heavy track streaming below.

Tracklisting:

01. Zelda Shyt

02. Bola De Cristal

03. 6.6.6

04. Estação De Queluz

05. Ovni

06. Abertura De Roda

07. Sonhos

08. Tejo

09. Viva La Raça

10. Tornado

Álbum Desconhecido is set to drop later this month, with pre-order here.