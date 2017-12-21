Rising DJ-Producer Nur Jaber Lines Up Debut Album

Beirut-born, Berlin-based DJ-producer Nur Jaber will put out her debut album If Only—A State Of Peace on her imprint OSF on May 14.
Drummer, bassist, vocalist and now fully focused on electronic music, Nur Jaber is a resident DJ of STAUB at About Blank in Berlin. Known for her shows with live vocals over her DJ sets and using live 909 drums leaning toward more of a hybrid style, she is playing regularly at Berghain and Tresor and 2017 has seen her touring in Europe, Asia, and the US.
We're told to expect nine tracks influenced by IDM, ambient, and classical music.
The LP will be paired with a remix EP featuring reworks by Dax J, UVB, Claudio PRC, and P.E.A.R.L.
Tracklisting
A1 / 1. A State of Peace
A2 / 2. The Spirit Molecule
B1 / 3. Mr X
B2 / 4. Let Me Go
C1 / 5. Late at Night
C2 / 6. The End Is Near
C3 / 7. A World Where Nothing Else Matters
D1 / 8. If Only
D2 / 9. When the Sun Sets (The End is Near Edit)
If Only—A State Of Peace LP will land on OSF on May 14, with "The Spirit Molecule" streaming in full below.