Rising DJ-Producer Nur Jaber Lines Up Debut Album

Beirut-born, Berlin-based DJ-producer Nur Jaber will put out her debut album If Only—A State Of Peace on her imprint OSF on May 14.

Drummer, bassist, vocalist and now fully focused on electronic music, Nur Jaber is a resident DJ of STAUB at About Blank in Berlin. Known for her shows with live vocals over her DJ sets and using live 909 drums leaning toward more of a hybrid style, she is playing regularly at Berghain and Tresor and 2017 has seen her touring in Europe, Asia, and the US.

We're told to expect nine tracks influenced by IDM, ambient, and classical music.

The LP will be paired with a remix EP featuring reworks by Dax J, UVB, Claudio PRC, and P.E.A.R.L.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. A State of Peace

A2 / 2. The Spirit Molecule

B1 / 3. Mr X

B2 / 4. Let Me Go

C1 / 5. Late at Night

C2 / 6. The End Is Near

C3 / 7. A World Where Nothing Else Matters

D1 / 8. If Only

D2 / 9. When the Sun Sets (The End is Near Edit)

If Only—A State Of Peace LP will land on OSF on May 14, with "The Spirit Molecule" streaming in full below.