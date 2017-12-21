Rising London-Based Collective Franc Moody Share Animated Video for 'Pheromones'

Rising London-based collective Franc Moody have shared a new animated video for "Pheromones," directed by fashion photographer Crack Stevens and ex Boiler Room art director Mason London.

Franc Moody is a collective of like-minded musicians led by Ned Franc and Jon Moody who last year unleashed "Dopamine" and "Super Star Struck," bringing them to the attention of underground party and festival goers. The guys explained of the tracks: “We set out to combine the epic intergalactic funk sounds á la George Clinton with stellar bass n' drum grooves of Sly Stone with some of our disco and electronic idols thrown in." The collective’s DIY approach and background running infamous warehouse parties in Tottenham inspired them to combine that raw, raucous party feel, with the slick and groove-based musicianship of their heroes.

"Pheromones" is about “attraction and reaction” and unmasks a disco-funk lineage conversing head-on with more recent like-minded musical contemporaries.

They detail the video: "We were so into what Crack and Mason had done for “Super Star Struck” we were determined for them to work on “Pheromones." We love the themes they have explored on both videos, it feels really inclusive and original, plus the pace and colours and the edit itself really enhanced the groove on the track. On this one, the idea of our heroine finding Atlantis, this mythical city, in a slump and magically bringing the good vibes and smiles to its citizens is what Franc Moody is all about. We pretty much left Akin and Joe to the work after seeing the initial idea. It’s a rare thing to feel totally at ease with someone working on your project and also to be blown away every time you get sent an edit! The cohesion between their styles and our music creates something special that it’s been an honour to explore again—and surely there will be more :)”

Pheromones is available now digitally.