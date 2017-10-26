Rival Consoles Explores the Human Persona on New Erased Tapes LP

Ryan Lee West (a.k.a Rival Consoles) will present his expressive new album, Persona, set for release on April 13 on Erased Tapes.

The title Persona was inspired by Ingmar Bergman's film of the same name, specifically a shot in the opening credits of a child reaching out to touch a woman's face on a screen, which is shifting between one face and another. This powerful image struck Ryan and it inspired the album's main theme: an exploration of the persona, the difference between how we see ourselves and how others see us, the spaces in between; between states, people, light and dark, the inner persona and the outer persona.

"My music is generally inward looking. I like finding something about the self within music, that doesn't have to be specific but maybe asks something or reveals something. This record is a continuation of the self through electronic sounds. Like Legowelt once said, "a synthesiser is like a translator for unknown emotions," which I think sums up what I am trying to do. I think all these emotions we have make up our persona. So in a way by finding new ones you alter or expand your persona. And that is what I want my music to try to do. I deliberately aimed to be more sonically diverse with this record. I wanted to experiment more. I wanted to create new sounds and new emotions."

Recorded at his studio in south-east London, Persona benefits from Ryan's exploration of a dynamic production process that combines analogue-heavy synthesizers, acoustic and electric instruments with a shoegaze-level obsession with effect pedals. We're told that a "greater depth of emotion and confidence can be heard across the album. It follows the success of a series of releases the Odyssey and Sonne EPs, long player Howl, and 2016's mini album Night Melody.

Tracklisting

01. Unfolding

02. Persona

03. Memory Arc

04. Phantom Grip

05. Be Kind

06. I Think So

07. Sun's Abandon

08. Dreamer's Wake

09. Untravel

10. Rest

11. Hidden

12. Fragment

Persona LP is set for release on April 13 via Erased Tapes, with "Unfolding" available to stream below.