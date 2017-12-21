Sampha Remixes Malian Pioneer Oumou Sangaré; Hear it Now

Oumou Sangaré has announced more details from her Mogoya Remixed album, due out via Nø Førmat! on March 2.

Mogoya Remixed will feature remixes by the likes of Sampha, St. Germain, Auntie Flo, Natureboy Flako, François And The Atlas Mountains, and TWOTEK, all who turn their hand to cuts from Oumou's critically acclaimed new album, Mogoya.

Following her sell-out show at the Roundhouse in London last month, Oumou has today released Sampha's remix of "Minata Waraba," which can be hear via the player below.

You can grab Sampha's remix here, with the album available for pre-order here.