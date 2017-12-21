Scuba Returns with First SCB Album

Scuba is set to continue his uncompromising SCB moniker with Caibu, a twelve-track LP of cerebral techno, darkened disco and broken beats out April 13 via Hotflush.

SCB is the esoteric techno project by Paul Rose, better known as UK bass pioneer and Hotflush Recordings owner Scuba. SCB was born in 2008 with a now-seminal rework of Hard Boiled from the first Scuba album, A Mutual Antipathy. Scuba is a pioneer of modern dance music. His works include four full-length albums, numerous EPs, remixes and mixes for the renowned DJ Kicks and fabric series, and his scene-defining "Sub:Stance" for Berghain's Ostgut Ton. His label Hotflush lead the dubstep revolution as it forged a path into techno and the wider psyche. Through the label he gave the first platform to artists as diverse as Mount Kimbie and Joy Orbison to Sigha, Sepalcure, and Or:la.

Caibu is his first album as SCB and incorporates material from the Below The Line and Old Media New Society EPs of last year. Preceding the release, a third EP—Engineered Morality —will drop March, 16 continuing to explore the fictional narrative in which a hypothetical timeline is corrupted by a climate-related disaster. The title of the album itself refers to an imagined surgical procedure where cognitive ability is augmented through transplant from one brain to another. As such, Caibu and its accompanying EPs invite the listener to forge their own ideas on the development of society in the context of crisis.

We're told that Caibu "draws strength from introspection." At times "trapped in a pressurized container, at others floating through vast spaces; SCB merges subdued hypnotism, syncopated basslines and visceral ambience to find his centre. Metallic surfaces are moulded into polyrhythmic patterns replete with ricocheting drums, whilst unfamiliar acoustics provide a backdrop for the unfurling narrative.

Artwork for the three EPs and album commissioned by Jonathan Lawrence.

Tracklisting

01. Test Tubes

02. Bone

03. Manufactured Consent

04. The Cut

05. Freedom For The Fifty

06. Extinct

07. Laboratory Conditions

08. Five Degrees

09. Opposition Division

10. Intelligence Fetish

11. Caibu

12. Into Consciousness

Caibu LP will land on April 13 via Hotflush, with "Intelligence Fetish" streaming in full via the player below.