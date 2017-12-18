Skinny Pelembe Announces Brownswood Recordings Single

Having recently signed to Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings, Skinny Pelembe has announced details of his first single proper for the London imprint.

"Spit / Swallow" spans pastoral pop, psychedelic textures and hip-hop-tipped, chopped and spliced guitar, interlacing samples with rolling drum breaks and echoed falsettos. B-side "Toy Shooter" follows in similar fashion, bridging psych-rock exaltation with beat-head, synth-jamming production.

Born in Johannesburg and raised in Doncaster, Skinny Pelembe is based in London. "I’ll Be On Your Mind," released last month, has received radio support from Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Huw Stevens on Radio 1, Jamz Supernova on 1xtra and Tom Ravenscroft on 6 Music, with previous single "Seven Year Curse" picking up airplay on Benji B on Radio 1 and Gilles Peterson on 6 Music.

His rise has been shepherded by Peterson, first through his Future Bubblers programme for new artists, followed by his inclusion on legendary compilation series Brownswood Bubblers. He’s been profiled by Pigeons & Planes and Clash, and "Seven Year Curse" was supported in record shops like Rough Trade, Sounds of the Universe, Phonica, and Sister Ray.

Tracklisting

01. Spit / Swallow

02. Toy Shooter

Spit / Swallow is released on 7" single and digital on March 16, with the title track streaming above.