Slovakian Composer Lukáš Bulko (a.k.a Alapastel) Preps Beautiful Electronic Ambient Album

Slovakian composer Lukáš Bulko will release a beautiful debut album as Alapastel, titled Hidden For The Eyes.

This eight-track album of neo-classical grandeur, electro-acoustic production, and subtle folk undertones was eight years in the making and signals the arrival of a unique and original new talent. Lukáš speaks with spirited and assured musical voice in an ambitious, pastoral, and otherworldly collection, enhanced by the vocal talents of Alex Lukáčová and Marián Hrdina, and the sensitive mix and mastering of Adam Dekan.

The album marks the first in a new Slowcraft Presents; series created and curated by James Murray: exceptional music offered in carefully crafted limited editions for people who treasure beautiful audio artefacts.

For the physical edition, each heavyweight custom double sleeve is individually rubber-stamped and numbered by hand in a limited first edition of 150 copies. Every package includes a concealed handwritten download code, glass-mastered CD, and insert with original artwork by Silvia Bobeková and an individually numbered, handwritten dedication from the artist himself.

Tracklisting

01. Encounter

02. Seashell

03. Bride Of The Mountains

04. Frozen Lakes, Fog and Snow 5 - Solar System For Nina

06. Tousled

07. Demon

08. Peaceful Soul In Calm Ocean

Hidden For The Eyes LP will land on March 9 via Slowcraft Records, with "Peaceful Soul In Calm Ocean" streaming in full below.