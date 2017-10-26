Sónar Reykjavik Completes Lineup with Kiasmos, GusGus, and More

Sónar Reykjavik has announced the final names for its 2018 edition.

Taking place March 16 to March 17, this year's edition will feature previously announced artists including Underworld, Danny Brown, Bjarki, Denis Sulta, Nadia Rose, Varg, and Ben Frost, alongside new additions TroyBoi, Null + Void (a.k.a. Kurt Uenala), Reykjavik-based band GusGus, who will play an exclusive live show to celebrate their new album, and one-half of Kiasmos Janus Rasmussen. Rounding off the final artist announcement is a host of Icelandic artists, including electro pop band Sykur, R&B artist BRÍET, Shades of Reykjavik member Elli Grill, and rap duo Cyber.

You can find the full lineup, program, and ticket options here.