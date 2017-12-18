Spacetravel Remixes Cesare vs Disorder

The latest release on Vakant, the label founded by Alex Knoblauch and Stephan Bolch, comes in the shape of a four-tracker from Cesare vs Disorder, one half of Azimute and Serialism label head.

Cesare vs Disorder is the solo alias of Italian producer Cesare Marchese, who last released on Vakant in 2015. He now returns to the label with a four-track EP, titled Ararapira Jazz. The release is out now, with a special limited edition vinyl scheduled to land soon, with an exclusive remix by Perlon's Spacetravel.

In support of the release, you can stream the Spacetravel remix in full via the player below.

Tracklisting

A1. Dinner with Bogdan

A2. Ararapira Jazz

B1. Ararapira Jazz (Spacetravel Remix) - VINYL ONLY

B2. Desorientado feat. Sabino

Ararapira Jazz EP is available now.