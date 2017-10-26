Lone Returns with Ambivert Tools Vol. Three

Matt Cutler (a.k.a Lone) has shared a new track from Ambivert Tools Vol. Three, the third EP and last instalment in his ongoing series of hypnotic 4/4 excursions on R&S.

2017 saw the first two strong instalments of Lone's Ambivert Tools series—breezy atmospheric house, stacked with 'floor-ready tracks, inspired by his Magic Wire imprint. It also saw him present an inspired instalment for the venerable DJ Kicks series. "Hyper Seconds" once again displays Cutler’s ability to channel the grooves of classic US house with a deep rhythm track and glistening gated arpeggios contrast perfectly for a rugged peak time bliss out.

Tracklisting

A. Temples

B. Hyper Seconds

Ambivert Tools Vol. Three will land on February 23, with "Hyper Seconds" streaming in full below.