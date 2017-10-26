Stroboscopic Artefacts Showcases Italian Electronic Music on New Compilation

Lucy's Stroboscopic Artefacts is set to release a various artist compilation called Flowers From The Ashes: Contemporary Italian Electronic Music.

The 10-track release will be the Berlin label's first compilation and aims to showcase some of the most intriguing Italian electronic music artists—by featuring only Italian artists. The compilation features exclusive tracks from Silvia Kastel (Blackest Ever Black), the percussionist Andrea Belfi (known for his work on Latency & Miasmah), Marco Shuttle (head of Eerie, and he’s put out his debut album on Spazio Disponibile), Ninos Du Brasil (the duo recently delivered a second LP on Hospital Productions), Alessandro Adriani (Mannequin Records), Chevel, Stroboscopic Artefacts’ label boss Lucy, the legendary Lory D, then modular synth futurist Caterina Barbieri (who debuted her album on Important Records), and Spazio Disponibile’s co-founder Neel (1/2 of Voices From The Lake).

We're told that here is a "sensibility of decadence and corroded grandeur etched within its four album sides," reminding us that historically “decadent” times have nonetheless resulted in some of the boldest acts of individual and collective creativity. Like the “floral” theme that has remained a consistent feature of S.A.’s graphic presentation, the music here equally "presents fragility and intensity in a way that really drives home this visual metaphor for good, while still holding out the promise that similar creations will be seeded in the near future."

Tracklisting

01. Silvia Kastel "Errori"

02. Andrea Belfi "Spitting & Skytouching"

03. Marco Shuttle "Lux Et Sonus"

04. Ninos Du Brasil "Noite Atrás"

05. Alessandro Adriani "You Will Not Be There For The End"

06. Chevel "Friends Electric"

07. Lucy "Starving The Mind"

08. Lory D "PRV-HH3-X"

09. Caterina Barbieri "Virgo Rebellion"

10. Neel "4G"

Flowers From The Ashes: Contemporary Italian Electronic Music will land on April 13, with Caterina Barbieri's "Virgo Rebellion" streaming in full below.