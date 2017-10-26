TOKiMONSTA Shares Powerful New Video

Acclaimed Californian producer Jennifer Lee (a.k.a TOKiMONSTA) has today shared the new video for her single "I Wish I Could" ft. Selah Sue from her recent album Lune Rouge.

Directed by Mitchell deQuilettes (Childish Gambino, Flume, Frank Ocean) the arresting visual follows a junior doctor as she buckles under the emotional strain of her career. Providing a rich visual texture to the track, the video delivers a cutting commentary on the state of the U.S. healthcare system, a topic of particular significance to Lee.

“It means a lot to me to finally put visuals to a song that is so significant to me. After undergoing two brain surgeries and being unable to create, this song was the very first song I was able to complete upon my recovery.” — TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA started crafting Lune Rouge in late 2015 before being diagnosed with a rare neurovascular condition called Moyamoya. A year later, after two major brain surgeries and extensive rehabilitation, the album was finished. A smoky, patient, and cohesive 11-part offering, Lune Rouge mixes modern sensibilities with old-school sounds to make for a heady brew of moonlit music.

Lune Rouge is out now, with the video streaming above.