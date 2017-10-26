Traumprinz Resurfaces

Traumprinz has returned with a new 90-minute mix, titled "secret guest - live at planet uterus," and a six-minute ambient piece, titled "interior renovations." There's also a message to fans.

Traumprinz, a mysterious and unidentified producer who long held affiliations with Giegling, ended his Prince Of Denmark alias last year. He's been quiet on all fronts since then, and this is the first news in many months. Alongside the new music, he also confirmed his departure from Giegling. The note reads as follows:

"closure for interior renovations is in progress.

report:

early last year I stopped working with giegling. over time I kind of more and more lost touch with it. maybe it's a bit sad in the beginning to see things change and grow apart somehow, but that's the nature of life sometimes. what it means, simply no more involvement of mine in it, no more future music or whatsoever.

it was, with all its ups and downs, a meaningful time and a time to grow.

renovations are working out well, will soon be finished.

from planet uterus with love

xxx"

While we wait for more news, you can stream both the mix and the ambient piece below.