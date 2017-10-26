Troy Next on Klockworks

Troy will release a new EP on Ben Klock's Klockworks label, titled Klockworks 21.
Troy's last release came in the shape of an appearance on the Klockworks 20 label compilation, curated by Ben Klock himself to showcase tracks from familiar faces to the label as well as newcomers and up-and-coming artists. The Amsterdam-based producer now returns with a solo 12” which "explores complex textures to create a powerful techno record ready for the dancefloor."
This release also marks the first edition of a new series of artwork, designed by Ben Klock, with a full printed sleeve featuring the new Klockworks design.
Tracklisting
A1. Algol
A2. Ariamis
B1. Redshift
B2. Ceres
Klockworks 21 is due out February 19 on vinyl and digital formats, with snippets streaming below.