Troy Next on Klockworks

Troy will release a new EP on Ben Klock's Klockworks label, titled Klockworks 21.

Troy's last release came in the shape of an appearance on the Klockworks 20 label compilation, curated by Ben Klock himself to showcase tracks from familiar faces to the label as well as newcomers and up-and-coming artists. The Amsterdam-based producer now returns with a solo 12” which "explores complex textures to create a powerful techno record ready for the dancefloor."

This release also marks the first edition of a new series of artwork, designed by Ben Klock, with a full printed sleeve featuring the new Klockworks design.

Tracklisting

A1. Algol

A2. Ariamis

B1. Redshift

B2. Ceres

Klockworks 21 is due out February 19 on vinyl and digital formats, with snippets streaming below.