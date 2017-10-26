Ty Looks to Upgrade the View of Hip-Hop on New Album

Ty will return in March with his fifth long-player, A Work Of Heart.

Produced predominantly and written by Ty, the release sees the London-based rapper tackle subject matter ranging from Brixton, depression, poverty, racism, family, hip-hop, and the creative process, to philosophical musings on life and even imagined film soundtracks. It features OG Rootz (formerly Durrty Goodz), Tall Black Guy, Wayne Francis from United Vibrations, and the legendary Umar Bin Hassan from The Last Poets.

We're told that Ty set out to create an album where each beat, sound, and idea was thought-out, then thematically and coherently fused to create what he considers a perfect whole. “I wanted to move away from the hip-hop album approach where a bunch of disparate beats by different producers and different rappers with stock rhymes are strung together,” he explains. "With every guest, every sample, lyric and instrument I thought about whether they suit the themes and mood of the song, then decided what to include accordingly."

"I want to upgrade the view of hip-hop; rappers need to view their artform as important, which is why I have lyrics like "every rhyme written should be in a museum." This music should be treated with importance and a lasting high value," he concludes.

Ty has released four critically acclaimed albums: Awkward, Upwards (Mercury nominated) and Closer on Ninja Tune’s Big Dada imprint, plus Special Kind Of Fool on BBE.He has collaborated with De La Soul, Tony Allen, Roots Manuva, Bahamadia, and Speech from Arrested Development.

The Jazz re:freshed record label has been doing big things since its official inception in 2016 and this is its biggest thing to date.

Tracklisting

01. WorKINGTro

02. Eyes Open

03. Somehow Somewhere Someway

04. Brixton Baby

05. Work Of Heart

06. Marathon

07. No Place To Run

08. You Gave Me

09. Harpers Revenge

10. Folks Say People Say

11. World Of Flaws

12. Raindrops

13. The Raspberry

14. As The Smoke Clears

A Work Of Heart LP will land on March 2 via Jazz re:freshed.