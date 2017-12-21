Up Festival Tours Europe and Russia Ahead of May Debut

Czech festival Up has announced a tour spanning five dates in Europe and Russia ahead of the debut event in May. The tour will have shows in London, Rome, Mallorca, Warsaw, and Moscow, hitting a large portion of their audience’s home turf.

The club showcases will offer a flavour of what revellers can expect at the official event in May, including performances from Magda, Luigi Tozzi, Anthea, Varhat B2B Janeret, and Spacetravel, who are all slated to perform at the festival as well.

On top of the club tour announcement, Up has also added 21 new names to their already stacked line up. Joining the line up are the likes of Spacetravel, Vera, Jacob Huxley, and Portuguese veteran Joao Maria. Other additions include Ferro, Fernando Constantini, Vlada, Gescu, Clovis, Hamid, and many more.

Up Festival’s debut edition is set to kick off on May 11 in the Czech Republic’s capital Prague, where it aims to become one of the key underground festivals, showcasing big acts, promising talent, and art installations over the course of three days. The festival takes place in one of Prague’s iconic venues, Vystaviste Holesovice, which has been used for exhibitions, concerts, and cultural events for over 125 years.

Up Festival has performances scheduled from Ricardo Villalobos, Magda, Sonja Moonear, Ion Ludwig, Ellen Allien, Apollonia, Praslesh, and many more. For the full lineup, dates, and the most recent ticket information, please visit here.

General information

UP Festival

May 11—13 2018

Vystaviste Holesovice, Prague

Lineup A-Z

Agustin Alvarez - Alex Neivel - And.re - Anthea - Apollonia - Ark3r - Barac - Bella Saris - Brothers Black - Bruno Curtis - Cem Odzen - Clovis - Dmitry - Eddie Mur - Ellen Allien - em ju es aj si - Fatty M - Fernando Constantini - Ferro - Francesco Delgarda - Gescu - Hamid - Ion Ludwig - Jacob Huxley - Jada - Janeret - Joao Maria - Johanna Schneider - Jorgos - Julian - Kiril Astra - Luigi Tozzi - Magda - Marlie - Martin Glowacz - Molly - Nils Weimann - Oliver Torr - Olivian Nour - Oshana - Per Hammar - Praslesh - Ricardo Villalobos - Schwa - Sonja Moonear - Spacetravel - Sta - Sy Helsin - Topper - Varhat - Vera - Vik - Vlada - Yan & Alfred Czital