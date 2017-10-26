Vujaday Adds Cassy, YokoO, and Atish to Lineup

Barbados festival Vujaday has released the phase two artist announcement for this year's inaugural event, adding Cassy, Atish, YokoO, Nathan Barato, Mark Knight, Behrouz, and Danny Howells, Darren Emerson, and Dave Seaman (the latter three will play a rare B2B2B set) to the lineup.

Taking place from April 4 to 8 in a variety of unique locations around the island, Vujaday will also feature performances by Art Department, All Day I Dream founder Lee Burridge, Green Velvet, Justin Martin, DJ Tennis, Wolf + Lamb, Lonely C (Soul Clap), Nick Monaco and The Fitness & Pony, Lee Foss, Bedouin, Peggy Gou, Francesca Lombardo, Lauren Lane, UK duo Solardo, and Latmun, among others.

The five primary events will run from Wednesday through Sunday on the Southern, Eastern, and Western coasts of the island. Tickets for Vujaday are currently on sale and can be purchased here—this includes options both for general admission and VIP.