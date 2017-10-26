News

Watch a Thought-Provoking Video for Khaled Hejira's Debut Single

'Arrivée' is out now.

"Arrivée" is the debut single from French artist Khaled Hejira.

Released in December on Neo Atlas, the single pairs textured soundscapes with haunting string work, subtle bass and percussion, and sparse, alien-like vocals. Now, as a follow up, Khaled has shared the official music video, which is the first piece of a new project, set in 2052, as he explains:

"This video is the first stone of a story I want to develop and narrate through a project that will accompany my music. The story is set in 2052, where an international organization deploy their multi-purpose machines after an undisclosed event."

You can stream the video in full via the player above, with the single available here.

