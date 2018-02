Following the release of Arturia's DX7 plugin in January, Point Blank invited lead-course developer and deconstruction expert Ski Oakenfull to breakdown and recreate Maze's "Twilight" using sounds created with the plugin.

In the video, Oakenfull gives a brief theory lesson on FM synthesis before recreating the track layer by layer, in turn showing off the DX7’s wonderful presets and functionality.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with more on Point Blank's courses here.