Wons Phreely 'The Night Has An Alibi' (Furzenberg Remix)

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Wons Phreely is set to release a new single.

Growing up in Perth, Australia—the most isolated capital city in the world—Phreely grew up surrounded by a thriving mining industry and little else. His artistic aspirations quickly extended past the limits of his secluded home, and in 2016 he relocated to Los Angeles after obtaining an O-1 "Extraordinary Artist" visa.

"The Night Has An Alibi" is inspired largely by Phreely's feelings of being out of place in Perth, and subsequently finding the accepting artistic community of L.A. Simultaneously channeling the heartland rock & roll of Springsteen and Costello as well as the indie/pop of Twin Shadow, the track is driven by bouncy, '80s-influenced synths, while Phreely's emotive pop vocals sit front and center atop a backbeat.

In support of the release, you can download a previously unreleased remix via the WeTransfer button below.

The Night Has An Alibi (Furzenberg Remix)