XLR8R & Yoyaku Team Up for Off-Week Showcase

XLR8R and Yoyaku, the Paris-based label, distributor, and artist agency will co-host an event in Barcelona this coming June—as part of Off-Week 2018.

Scheduled to perform are Cabanne, Varhat, Janeret, Zendid, Oshana, Roger Gerressen, all members of the Yoyaku roster. It will be a 12-hour party from 3 pm until 3 am and a nice outdoor and indoor venue, the details of which will be disclosed soon.

As with many of the Yoyaku events, there will be some special, limited edition releases exclusively available on the evening, all forming part of the YYK Showcase series.

The event will take place on June 15 in Barcelona, with more information available here.

The event will be co-hosted with Watermelon.