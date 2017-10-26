Yila 'Better (of) Me'

Yila will release a new EP on Supremus Records.

Yila is the musical alias of Alastair McNeil, British artist currently living in Ljubljana, Slovenia and past synths/fx/guitar player for Róisín Murphy. Here he collaborates with Mina Spiler, lead singer in cult art-rock band Laibach (Mute Records).

Better (Of) Me EP comes with remixes from Dave DK, while Rose Tinted & Anna Be (Detone Records) give the track a warehouse techno makeover; and finally, Christian Kroupa (Alleged Witches) serves a tasty plate of mid-tempo electronica.

Ahead of the February 23 release, you can grab the original—a soothing piece of indie electronica—via the WeTransfer button below.

