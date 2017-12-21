Adamo Golán to Release Debut Album on Kingdoms

Adamo Golán will release his debut album on Francis Harris’ Kingdoms imprint, titled Exile And The New.

Golán is the alter ego of German artist Laurens A. Schmidt, who has been pursuing a more club-focused techno project while developing an ever deeper fascination with experimental music, ambient, and film scores. Drawing influence from his adopted homes Berlin and currently London, the 26-year-old has been "uncompromisingly trying to develop his own musical voice," he explains.

Exile And The New is said to "express this ongoing pursuit" and, being the first full-length and first ever release by Adamo Golán, marks the start of his most personal project to-date. We're told that it "touches upon a diverse set of sceneries, moods, and emotions whilst a distinctive sound design gives the work a subtle framework and guiding thread."

Tracklisting

A1. Fis

A2. Just Friends

A3. Replica

B1. Exile And The New

B2. Lie To Me

B3. ... Then Rely On Me

B4. The Hungry Years

Exile And The New LP will land on April 27, with "Lie To Me" streaming in full below.