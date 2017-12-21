Aïsha Devi Shares New Album Track, 'Dislocation Of The Alpha'

Aïsha Devi has shared "Dislocation Of The Alpha," the second track to be streamed from her upcoming sopomore album, DNA Feelings, out on May 11.

Devi recently announced the release DNA Feelings along with the first track, "Inner State of Alchemy," and an artist statement entitled "DNA Feelings." "Dislocation Of The Alpha" shows Aïsha creating an almost dreamlike aural state as she calls for her listeners to “Unlearn, dislocate the Alpha.”

Tracklisting

01. DNA ☤ ∞

02. Dislocation Of The Alpha

03. Intentional Dreams

04. Aetherave

05. Hyperlands

06. Inner State Of Alchemy

07. Light Luxury

08. Genesis Of Ohm

09. Time (Tool)

10. Time Is The Illusion Of Solidity

11. Cell Stems Spa

DNA Feelings LP will land on May 11 via Houndstooth, with "Dislocation Of The Alpha" streaming in full above.