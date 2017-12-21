Alci Next on DeWalta's Meander

The next release on DeWalta's Meander imprint comes from Zurich-based DJ-producer Alci.

The Forgotten Time EP will be the Berlin label's 22nd release and the first of 2018. It follows a strong 2017 which features works from Cristi Cons, Ion Ludwig, Konrad Black, and many others. It will be Alci's first appearance, itself following releases via Apollonia, Seeingsounds, Robsoul Recordings, and others.

We're told to expect three "well tested, strong driving and psychedelic micro-house cuts."

Tracklisting

01. Beast

02. Time

03. Forgotten

Forgotten Time EP will land on May 18 on vinyl, with clips streaming below.