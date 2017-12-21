Alignment Shares a Deep, Broken-Beat Cut From New EP

DJ and producer Alignment will drop his latest EP, New World, on voxnox Records tomorrow.

Following on from heavy EPs on ARTS, FLASH Rec, Etruria Beat, and voxnox, New World features four quality techno cuts that show why his releases have picked support from some of the scenes most respected names, including Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Laurent Garnier, Maceo Plex, SLAM, Setaoc Mass, Bas Mooy, Cleric, Randomer, and Abstract Division. The cuts range from the relentless '90s-influenced title track to peak-time weapon "Extinction" and the UK-influenced broken-beat rhythms of closing cut, "Virtual System."

New World will be available on vinyl on March 15 and can be picked up here, with "Virtual System" available to stream in full via the player below.