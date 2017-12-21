Amelie Lens Launches Lenske Label

Belgian DJ-producer Amelie Lens is set to launch a new label, titled Lenske.

The idea for Lenske was born naturally out of Lens sitting down to produce a track with collaborator Sam Farrago. When Kobosil offered to do a remix, the idea of a fresh platform to release her own and friends’ music started to make sense.

Aimed at the "deeper underground of Amelie’s techno spectrum," Lenske is also built to expose younger emerging artists. It will be a vinyl-only platform, which will expand into digital releases to ensure affordability for the scene "she wants to inspire and support."

The outlet's first release is Risin', a four-track EP by fellow Belgian techno artist Farrago, which features "Jealousy," a collaboration with Lens. It'll be the first music Lens has put out since November's Stay With Me EP.

We're told that Milo Spykers who will deliver the second EP on the label.

Tracklisting

A1. Farrago "The Riddler"

A2. Farrago "Risin'" (Kobosil Apathy Remix)

B1. Farrago & Amelie Lens "Jealousy"

B2. Farrago "Hidden Power"

Risin' will hit the shelves on May 25, with "Jealousy" streaming in full below.