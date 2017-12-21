Anthea Returns with Partisan EP

Anthea Nzekwu (a.k.a Anthea) will debut on Partisan next month with the State Of Mind EP.

The release, a three-tracker, will be Anthea's first release in almost 24 months. It follows releases from Oshana, Kashawar, Giammarco Orsini, and more on Partisan, the label she founded in 2016. It will be the label's eighth release and second of the year.

We're told to expect an EP "full of 909 drum programming, acid synth lines, pads, and plenty of swing."

Tracklisting

A1. Smile

A2. Everything is AOK

B. NRG For Daze

State Of Mind EP will land on April 19, with "NRG For Daze" streaming exclusively in full below.