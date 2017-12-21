Aztek Preps Album via New Label Courteous Family

Aztek will release a new full-length, Summit, his first for new label Courteous Family.

Originally from Chicago, Aztek relocated to Utah, which became the source inspiration for the album. On his way home from working in Park City, Utah, Aztek would drive down the mountain pass and experience an inversion on the horizon, seeing the buildup of pollution sitting on the mountain. The haze that he continued to see night after night became a "symbol" for what he wrote in Summit.

The album is described as a "beautiful blend between the primal and the abstract" that touches on "many landscapes within the electronic world," including tribal, bass, electronic, trap, and zouk.

Courtesy Family is an LA-based artist collective that includes Huxley Anne and Woolymammoth, among many others. The label arm only launched last year.

Upon the release of Summit, Aztek will relocate to Los Angeles, with plans to work closely with Courteous Family and the area’s experimental electronic scene.

Tracklisting

01. That’s A Dead Guy

02. Gastown

03. CrumblyBumpkin's Demise

04. Over There Is Water

05. Cunninglingus with Joan Sanders

06. Sushlord 4k

07. Summit

08. Disconnected

09. Romper

10. Ramsey's Curse

11. Soulection Killed My Airplants

12. Edd Hardy Summer Kamp (feat. Tsuruda)

Summit LP will land on April 27.