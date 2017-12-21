Blawan Reveals Debut Album, Wet Will Always Dry

Jamie Roberts (a.k.a. Blawan) has revealed details of his debut album, Wet Will Always Dry, landing June 18 via his own Ternesc imprint.

The Berlin-based British DJ-producer has been one of the more notable artists to re-discover modular synthesis as a means for mining avant-garde rhythmic sounds, joining forces with Arthur Cayzer (a.k.a. Pariah) for the rough-edged, red-lining Karenn duo, also scoring collaborations with Surgeon and letting his excess energies spill over into equally intriguing aliases like Kilner and Bored Young Adults. His releasing history includes output on Hessle Audio, R&S, Hinge Finger, Black Sun, and Clone’s Basement Series, along with releases on Avian and Trilogy Tapes under his other aliases.

The album follows last year's Nutrition EP which "represented a significant breakthrough in this area," and provided the “green light” for a "more ambitious and colourful" full LP.

Tracklisting

01. Klade

02. Careless

03. Tasser

04. Vented

05. North

06. Stell

07. Kalosi

08. Nims

Wet Will Always Dry LP will land on June 18, with "North" streaming in full below.