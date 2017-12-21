Brooklyn's LiL JaBBA Announces UK Garage- and Jungle-Inspired Mini-LP, MiZO

Brooklyn-based producer LiL JaBBA. has a new mini-album on the way, titled MiZO.

LiL JaBBA is a satellite member of Chicago's Teklife crew, one that has gone is own way following 2013's footwork-heavy Scales LP. Since then, he's gone on to develop a sound distinct to himself, combining aspects from dub, jungle, and UK garage.

He's now set to debut on GETME!, providing a six-track mini-LP that "keeps us on our toes, unaware of what to expect next."

Tracklisting

01. WiCKeT

02. DisTilleR

03. Hot BloC

04. WouND

05. ForeST EdGE

06. MiZO

07. MiZO (WiTU Mix / exclusive to tape)

MiZO will land on April 20, with "ForeST EdGE" streaming in full below.