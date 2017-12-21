Bruno Pronsato Collaborates with Bassist Yonatan Levi on New Album

Bruno Pronsato will release a new album, A Face Wasted On The Theatre, written and produced in collaboration with the Israeli musician Yonatan Levi.

Pronsato and Levi have been collaborating intermittently since 2014, with Levi adding bass guitar to tracks on both Pronsato’s US Drag LP from last year and 2016’s Cruel Is The Color, as well as contrabass on a track on Pronsato's Archangel LP from 2014.

Written in the afternoons and between two different studios in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg, the album spans eight tracks, with Levi playing the bass guitar on six of them. It also features guest appearances by downtown composer/producer Peter Gordeon and Israeli saxophonist Yonatan Yudkowitz on “Bring Me A Kill.”

Tracklisting

01. Better Than Cindy

02. Jenny, Give Me A Sign

03 A Face Wasted On The Theatre

04. The Pugilist

05. Walk Like It's 2007

06. Bring Me A Kill

07. Ball Gowns Fall Down

08. Perfect Slacks

A Face Wasted On The Theatre will land on May 11 via Foom, with track previews below.