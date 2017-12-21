Cezar Returns with Amphia Double-EP

Cezar Lazăr (a.k.a Cezar) will return to Amphia with a new double EP, titled Archetypes.

The five-track release will be Amphia's 15th, following releases by DeWalta, Wareika, Dubtil, and label owners Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia as SIT. It will be Cezar's first production appearance since 2016's The Balancing Act EP, which also landed on Amphia—and it will also land under his own name rather than his Cezar alias.

This will be a vinyl-only release.

Tracklisting

Vinyl 1

A1. Equtime

B1. Badgervox

B2. Wedmar

Vinyl 2

A1. Thicken Court

A2. Boe Dark

Archetypes will land on April 9, with clips available here.