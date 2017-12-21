Cezar Returns with Amphia Double-EP

Cezar Lazăr (a.k.a Cezar) will return to Amphia with a new double EP, titled Archetypes.
The five-track release will be Amphia's 15th, following releases by DeWalta, Wareika, Dubtil, and label owners Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia as SIT. It will be Cezar's first production appearance since 2016's The Balancing Act EP, which also landed on Amphia—and it will also land under his own name rather than his Cezar alias.
This will be a vinyl-only release.
Tracklisting
Vinyl 1
A1. Equtime
B1. Badgervox
B2. Wedmar
Vinyl 2
A1. Thicken Court
A2. Boe Dark
Archetypes will land on April 9, with clips available here.