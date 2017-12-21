Channel Tres Next on Godmode

The next release on Godmode comes in the shape of a three-track release from Channel Tres, a little-known LA-based producer and vocalist.

Channel Tres grew up in the Lynwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, just a few clicks north of Compton. This will be his debut on New York's Godmode, the label known for recently releasing the work of Yaeji, Shamir, and others.

We're told to expect "classic Detroit house, reimagined with the surly attitude of West Coast rap."

Tracklisting:

01 Controller

02 Controller (Clean Version)

03 Controller (Instrumental)

Controller EP will land on April 17.