Copenhagen Producer Yangze Shares New Single

Rising Copenhagen producer Yangze has a new single on the way.

Yangze, real name Jakob Littauer, is part of Escho, a Danish collective of promoters, book publishers, a management house, and a label who have built up over 83 releases over this last decade, including the first records from Iceage, last year’s LP from Smerz, and further releases from the likes of First Hate, Reverie, Lower, Eric Copeland, and more. Next up is Yangze.

Littauer has long been quite entangled in the Danish music life. He was in a techno-duo Electrojuice when he was very young and played Roskilde Festival at the age of 15. He then went on to study classical piano in Wales, where he got really into avant-garde/classical music, and now he produces/plays live with Liss.

Having dropped numerous singles, he's now shared "Sometimes," a smooth, melodic electronic pop song, streaming in full below.