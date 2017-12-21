Damian Lazarus, Visionquest, Seth Troxler, and DJ Three to Play Get Lost Miami

Damian Lazarus has announced the details for this year's edition of Get Lost Miami, taking place Saturday, March 24 to Sunday, March 25.

Now in its 13th year, Get Lost Miami will run over a 24-hour period and features over 50 artists across four areas, including sets from Cassy, DJ Three, DJ Tennis, Visionquest (Lee Curtis & Ryan Crosson), DeWalta, Kerri Chandler, and a special extended 5 a.m. opening set from Seth Troxler, among many others. As always, Get Lost Miami will be themed, with 2018 focusing on the environs of Lost Mythical cities, a fitting context for the notoriously tripped-out sets of Lazarus and co.

You can find the full lineup below, with tickets here.

&ME

Archie Hamilton

Arthur Baker Feat. Rockers Revenge (live)

Atish

Audiofly

Audiojack

Bedouin

Behrouz

Bill Patrick

Black Coffee

Blond:ish

Bontan

Carl Craig

Cassy

Damian Lazarus

Dance Spirit (live)

DAVI (live)

Davide Squillace Hifi

Denney

Dennis Ferrer

DeWalta

DJ Sneak

DJ Tennis

DJ Three

Doc Martin

Ellen Allien

Felix Da Housecat

Francesca Lombardo

Fur Coat

Guy Gerber

Joeski

Kenny Glasgow

Kerri Chandler

Kölsch

La Fleur

Magit Cacoon

Nico Stojan

Nicolas Matar

Pale Blue (live)

Patrice Baumel

Rowee

Serge Devant

Seth Troxler (Special Extended Opening Set)

SIS

Soul Clap

Thugfucker

Visionquest (Lee Curtiss & Ryan Crosson)

Wizardry (Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, DJ Three)