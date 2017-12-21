Damian Lazarus, Visionquest, Seth Troxler, and DJ Three to Play Get Lost Miami

Damian Lazarus has announced the details for this year's edition of Get Lost Miami, taking place Saturday, March 24 to Sunday, March 25.
Now in its 13th year, Get Lost Miami will run over a 24-hour period and features over 50 artists across four areas, including sets from Cassy, DJ Three, DJ Tennis, Visionquest (Lee Curtis & Ryan Crosson), DeWalta, Kerri Chandler, and a special extended 5 a.m. opening set from Seth Troxler, among many others. As always, Get Lost Miami will be themed, with 2018 focusing on the environs of Lost Mythical cities, a fitting context for the notoriously tripped-out sets of Lazarus and co.
You can find the full lineup below, with tickets here.
&ME
Archie Hamilton
Arthur Baker Feat. Rockers Revenge (live)
Atish
Audiofly
Audiojack
Bedouin
Behrouz
Bill Patrick
Black Coffee
Blond:ish
Bontan
Carl Craig
Cassy
Damian Lazarus
Dance Spirit (live)
DAVI (live)
Davide Squillace Hifi
Denney
Dennis Ferrer
DeWalta
DJ Sneak
DJ Tennis
DJ Three
Doc Martin
Ellen Allien
Felix Da Housecat
Francesca Lombardo
Fur Coat
Guy Gerber
Joeski
Kenny Glasgow
Kerri Chandler
Kölsch
La Fleur
Magit Cacoon
Nico Stojan
Nicolas Matar
Pale Blue (live)
Patrice Baumel
Rowee
Serge Devant
Seth Troxler (Special Extended Opening Set)
SIS
Soul Clap
Thugfucker
Visionquest (Lee Curtiss & Ryan Crosson)
Wizardry (Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, DJ Three)