Daniel Avery Enlists Actress, Surgeon, and Inga Mauer for Slow Fade Remix EP

Following the release of his Slow Fade EP last month, Daniel Avery now presents a collection of remixes from Surgeon, Actress, and Inga Mauer. The remix EP is released digitally and on 12” vinyl today.

The first remix comes from Surgeon, who lends his clinical touch to "Radius," adding an erratic, propulsive beat to Avery’s warm synth layers. Werkdiscs head Actress delivers an introspective rework of "Slow Fade," shrouding the synth in hypnotic, distorted production. Bunker Records’ Inga Mauer completes the package.

Song For Alpha, set for release on April 6 on Phantasy worldwide and Phantasy/Mute in the US & Canada, is Avery’s exploration of the space in which home listening and club music intersect. William Basinski, Warp’s Artificial Intelligence, and Brian Eno plus his own excursions with Alessandro Cortini all serve as touchstones.

Tracklisting, Slow Fade Remix EP

01. Radius (Surgeon Remix)

02. Slow Fade (Actress Remix)

03. Fever Dream (Inga Mauer Remix)

Slow Fade Remixes EP is out now, with a full stream below.