Daniel Avery Shares Album Track and Video

Daniel Avery has today shared new track "Projector" alongside a video created by with London design studio Flat-e. The track is taken from the UK producer’s new album, Song For Alpha, released April 6 on Phantasy worldwide and Phantasy/Mute in the US & Canada.

The video marks the second time Avery has teamed up with Flat-e, following their first collaboration on the glacial animated video for "Slow Fade." At the time, Avery commented, “The thing I admire about Flat-e is that they recognise the beauty in mystery. They create worlds into which you can fall with your eyes closed.”

Speaking about the most recent visual, Flat-e said, “We created the video for "Projector" by layering animations of crystalline structures, then manipulating them digitally until they appear almost fluid.” Colourful shards of refracted light reflect the track perfectly, bringing its shimmering synth stabs and icy percussion to life.

Song For Alpha is Avery’s exploration of the space in which home listening and club music intersect. “I’ve become increasingly interested in those moments in a club when the outside world becomes little more than an inconsequential thought at the back of your head."