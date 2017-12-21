David August Returns with Ambient Album via New Label

David August has released his second album, DCXXXIX A.C., via his newly launched 99CHANTS label.

The release mark's August's first following a one-year hiatus during which he's embraced ambient music and connected to his Italian roots. The hour-long release features 24 tracks and will "lead to a bigger picture, dedicated to a time and space unknown," August explains. It comes with 60min long footage, filmed in a small Mediterranean town—"an unconscious perspective on a place yet so familiar," he adds.

It's the first release on 99CHANTS, a new platform through which August aims to put out 99 total releases (or "chants").

Tracklisting

01. In Limbo

02. The Rite Of Spring

03. Fragments

04. Halo

05. 1999 D.C.

06. Echoes

07. Requiem For A Land

08. Y.H.W.Y.S.

09. Underground

10. Muses And Ashes

11. Light Of The Past

12. His Guide

13. Blue Arc

14. Theory Of Colours

15. Modern Testament

16. Pursuance

17. The Void

18. Venus

19. Gospel Of A Thief

20. Dorian Space

21. Lost Nile

22. Guardians

23. Torre D'Avorio

24. The Gate

DCXXXIX A.C. is out now on digital formats, with a limited vinyl edition landing on March 30. Meanwhile, you can stream the 60min footage via the player below.