David August Returns with Ambient Album via New Label

David August has released his second album, DCXXXIX A.C., via his newly launched 99CHANTS label.
The release mark's August's first following a one-year hiatus during which he's embraced ambient music and connected to his Italian roots. The hour-long release features 24 tracks and will "lead to a bigger picture, dedicated to a time and space unknown," August explains. It comes with 60min long footage, filmed in a small Mediterranean town—"an unconscious perspective on a place yet so familiar," he adds.
It's the first release on 99CHANTS, a new platform through which August aims to put out 99 total releases (or "chants").
Tracklisting
01. In Limbo
02. The Rite Of Spring
03. Fragments
04. Halo
05. 1999 D.C.
06. Echoes
07. Requiem For A Land
08. Y.H.W.Y.S.
09. Underground
10. Muses And Ashes
11. Light Of The Past
12. His Guide
13. Blue Arc
14. Theory Of Colours
15. Modern Testament
16. Pursuance
17. The Void
18. Venus
19. Gospel Of A Thief
20. Dorian Space
21. Lost Nile
22. Guardians
23. Torre D'Avorio
24. The Gate
DCXXXIX A.C. is out now on digital formats, with a limited vinyl edition landing on March 30. Meanwhile, you can stream the 60min footage via the player below.