DC Salas 'DC EDIT #1'

Having established himself in the Brussels music scene, Biologic Records co-founder DC Salas presented his debut album The Unspoken last year—a 10-track LP featuring collaborations with fellow electro-pop duo Joy Wellboy and Mirror Minds.

The Brussels-based artist first made a name for himself with Peru, released on Belgium's Doctor Vinyl before reinventing his sound to embrace a darker blueprint with tracks and remixes for Kill The DJ, B-Pitch Control, Clouded Vision, Relish, My Favourite Robot, and Correspondant.

Today, ahead of his performance at this year's Listen! Festival, taking place from March 29 to April 1, he's shared "DC EDIT #1," an edit/rework based on "a few percussive tracks I found here and there," he explains. "I really wanted to mix them all together in a DJ-friendly way. It includes bits of discoish Library Music, some '90s percussive oddities."

DC EDIT #1