Deadbeat Shares Mesmerising Track from New Album

Scott Monteith (a.k.a Deadbeat) has shared details of his latest album, a highly collaborative affair titled Wax Poetic For This Our Great Resolve.
The album began with the simple idea of asking friends from across the globe for messages of hope. No musical input was provided beforehand, and each participant was free to interpret the request as they saw fit. Though some of the names involved will be familiar to electronic music listeners (e.g Gudrun Gut, Thomas Fehlmann, and Mike Shannon), the common thread linking all of them is their friendship with Monteith. The results spanned original prose, dialectic word games, and timeless quotations in six languages. Each song on the album was then composed around the content received, and named after the people who did the speaking.
Musically the album sees Monteith taking his sound design abilities and widescreen arrangements to "new heights," the label explains. Every sound on the record, whether generated from his software-based tools, or from the enormous collection of guitars, organs, pianos, and percussion instruments found in the Berlin-based studio, was recorded via microphone.
Tracklist:
01. Martin
02. Steve And Fatima
03. Gudrun
04. Argenis And Cristobal
05. Chato And Avril
06. Hebatallah And Bashar
07. Thomas
08. Me And Marco
09. Momo And Yuzo
10. Laetitia
11. Mike And Judy
Wax Poetic For This Our Great Resolve LP will land on April 27 via BLKRTZ, with "Momo And Yuzo" streaming exclusively in full below.