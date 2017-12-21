Deadbeat Shares Mesmerising Track from New Album

The album began with the simple idea of asking friends from across the globe for messages of hope. No musical input was provided beforehand, and each participant was free to interpret the request as they saw fit. Though some of the names involved will be familiar to electronic music listeners (e.g Gudrun Gut, Thomas Fehlmann, and Mike Shannon), the common thread linking all of them is their friendship with Monteith. The results spanned original prose, dialectic word games, and timeless quotations in six languages. Each song on the album was then composed around the content received, and named after the people who did the speaking.

Musically the album sees Monteith taking his sound design abilities and widescreen arrangements to "new heights," the label explains. Every sound on the record, whether generated from his software-based tools, or from the enormous collection of guitars, organs, pianos, and percussion instruments found in the Berlin-based studio, was recorded via microphone.

Tracklist:

01. Martin

02. Steve And Fatima

03. Gudrun

04. Argenis And Cristobal

05. Chato And Avril

06. Hebatallah And Bashar

07. Thomas

08. Me And Marco

09. Momo And Yuzo

10. Laetitia

11. Mike And Judy

Wax Poetic For This Our Great Resolve LP will land on April 27 via BLKRTZ, with "Momo And Yuzo" streaming exclusively in full below.