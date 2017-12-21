DJ Nigga Fox Shares New Video

Lisbon’s DJ Nigga Fox has unveiled a video for new cut "WAABA-JAH," lifted from his Crânio EP, out on Friday on Warp Records.

"WAABA-JAH" is a beguiling electronic puzzle, in which every element stubbornly shapeshifts while still being danceable. Fitting for the skewed sonics, the visual accompaniment to "WAABA-JAH" is a frenetic collection of DJ Nigga Fox’s global rave adventures assembled and processed by the Lisbon-based director Afonso Mota.

The EP follows DJ Nigga Fox' appearance on the seminal CARGAA compilation series, and this collection feels fitting for a Warp project, as it manages to straddle the bass and bleep alchemy of the label’s releases while sitting firmly in the artful post-genre nexus of the current roster of artists.

DJ Nigga Fox, real name Rogério Brandão, has enlisted a veteran percussionist from his home country of Angola to expand the manic palette of his sound.

Tracklisting

A1. Sinistro

A2. Poder do Vento

A3. Maria Costa

B1. KRK

B2. WAABA-JAH

B3. KARMA

Crânio EP will land on March 9 via Warp, with "WAABA-JAH" streaming in full above.