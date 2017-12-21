Download 60 Minutes of Jorge Caiado

Jorge Caiado is a 28-year-old Portuguese DJ, producer, and label manager of the Groovement. He boasts a background in Sound Engineering and studied at the prestigious Red Bull Music Academy (Madrid, 2011), becoming one of just a handful of Portuguese artists to achieve that distinction—driven by natural talent and an insatiable curiosity for music.

As a producer, he was tutored by house legend Chez who gave him his first release, Beyond The Atlantic, via his influential Balance label. Since then, he's been on remix duties for Giles Smith on London's Secretsundaze label, Terrence Parker, and Orlando Voorn. Inside the booth, he's established himself as one of Portugal's leading selectors, with regular gigs in the most important clubs and festivals in Portugal, including Lux-Frágil, Ministerium Club, Musicbox, Industria Club, Gare Porto, Optimus Alive, NeoPop, and Lisboa Electrónica—where he'll perform next month.

Ahead of Lisboa Electrónica 2018, where he'll play alongside a slew of local and international names, he's recorded a studio mix full of the groovy minimal house tracks by which he's made his name. Grab it now via he WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01. Jorge Caiado "AP135" [Carpet & Snares Records]

02. Maik Yells "Latika" [Taverna Tracks]

03. Evil C & The Hustler "Get Up" [Do Easy Records]

04. Sakro & Miguel Puentes "Vibe 1" (Moreon & Baffa remix) [Budare]

05. Siler & Dima "Docteur Blainville" (Leonel Castillo remix) [Popcorn Records]

06. DDMS "Tin Tin’s Rocket" (Deadbeat remix) [Cynosure]

07. Dan Andrei "Fara Vanilie Va Rog" [Arpiar]

08. Tracey "Interceptor" [Voyage Direct]

09. Mor Elian "Sparkle Tube" [Forever AM]

10. Taupe "Showdown" [AEX]

11. Mathu "L’absense" [Traditions / Libertine Records]

When and where was the mix recorded?

This mix was recorded in mid-February at my studio in Lisbon.

On what equipment did you record the mix?

Two Technics SL-1210 MK2 and an Allen & Heath mixer Xone 92.

How did you choose the records you included?

Hmm, it was a natural selection, I decided to start with the opening track of my new record on Carpet & Snares Records to set up the mood and then the rest came according to every track played just before.

Was there a particular idea you were looking to convey?

Not any big specific idea, just trying to match the vibes that I usually play on my live sets in clubs. Always floating between some fresh new records and a couple old favorites, in this case in one hour I climbed the energy a little bit faster than what I usually do live if I have a long slot to play on.

What’s coming up on the release front?

Besides the one that just came out last week on my label/shop Carpet & Snares Records, I've my next EP for Groovement scheduled for May featuring a very special remix from one of my main references. It will be unveiled soon!

Lisboa Electronica 2018 takes place from Wed, April 4 until Sunday, April 8 in Lisbon, with more information, including tickets and lineups, here.