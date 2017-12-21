Download a Deep and Eclectic Mix from Jura Soundsystem

Early last month, Isle Of Jura released its second album reissue, Champagne In Mozambique, a five-rack album from Ingleton Falls—a duo made up of Andy Hannam Seymour and Andy Eardley.

The LP, which was originally released in 1991 as a limited run of 100 self-distributed cassette tapes, touches on ambient, dub, house, and balearic, while infusing influences from acts such as Dub Syndicate, African Headcharge, Gary Clail, The Orb, and The KLF.

In support of the LP, label head Kevin Griffiths has recorded a wonderfully eclectic mix under his Jura Soundsystem alias, weaving together a stunning array of world music, rare grooves, and balearic-tinged cuts.

You can stream and download the mix below, with Champagne In Mozambique available here.